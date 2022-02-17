Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €11.70

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZBY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerzbank during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerzbank by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.