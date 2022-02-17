Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.91.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 152,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 437,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 376,314 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

