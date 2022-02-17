Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $45.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after buying an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Terex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.