BMO Capital Markets Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $97.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.27.

NYSE:ARES opened at $82.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

