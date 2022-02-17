Comparing Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) & Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Financial and Affinity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $247.45 million 3.68 $98.04 million $2.73 9.49 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.23 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 39.62% 11.58% 1.36% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Financial and Affinity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Affinity Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

