SunOpta (STKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.97 on Thursday. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

