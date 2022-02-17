Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report sales of $32.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BTRS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. BTRS has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BTRS during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BTRS during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

