DMC Global (BOOM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.82 million, a PE ratio of 412.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.