National Bank Financial Raises Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,350.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,558.33.

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,653.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,260.00 and a twelve month high of $1,919.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,721.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,715.66.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

