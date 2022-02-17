TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.10.

TC Energy stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl increased its position in TC Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 45.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after buying an additional 275,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

