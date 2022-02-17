$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $66.54 on Thursday. AerCap has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.