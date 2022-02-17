Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASM. TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ASM opened at $0.81 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

