AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.30 Million

Brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce $408.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.30 million to $436.70 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $340.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

ASIX stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $4,101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.