Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Rises By 38.2%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SWRAY opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

