Short Interest in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Expands By 37.7%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 995,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

