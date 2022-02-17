CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAW opened at $40.63 on Thursday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

