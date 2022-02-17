Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 442.35 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.93), with a volume of 13961557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.10 ($5.71).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 468.13 ($6.33).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 363.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.32.

Glencore Company Profile (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

