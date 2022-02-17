AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
AUTO stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.
AutoWeb Company Profile
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
