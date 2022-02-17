AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

AUTO stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 42.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

