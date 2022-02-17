Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $127.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

