ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.30

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 1731659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 399.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 383,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $4,557,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.