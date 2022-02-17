Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of BLBD opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $663.80 million, a PE ratio of -2,073.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Blue Bird by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 844,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

