ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.31

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 425429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

