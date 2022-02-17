Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.48

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1021896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

