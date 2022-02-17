Head-To-Head Contrast: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) vs. Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -99.17% -6.30% -5.03% Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 10x Genomics and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $170.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.69%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 91.17%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 10x Genomics and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $298.85 million 35.50 -$542.73 million ($4.23) -22.45 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 10.85 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Akoya Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

