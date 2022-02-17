Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $98.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,065 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

