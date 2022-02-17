British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,600.00.

BTI opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

