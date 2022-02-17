CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $155.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,046,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 473,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,048,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

