Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.90 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $796.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $137,449,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 683,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

