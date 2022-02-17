Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

