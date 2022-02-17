Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.05 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.72 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

