Rocket Companies (RKT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RKT opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 56,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

