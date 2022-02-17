Rocket Companies (RKT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE RKT opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.