Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,353 shares of company stock worth $25,482,332. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 148,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

