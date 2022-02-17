Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $770.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,191 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Earnings History for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

