Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SND stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

