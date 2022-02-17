Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWR. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11. Radware has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Radware by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radware by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 219,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

