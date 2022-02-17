RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $186.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to benefit from the impressive demand at the industrial end markets, product-development initiatives, synergies from the DODGE buyout, and shareholder-friendly policies. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 6.06% and 5.46%, respectively. For the fourth quarter, it anticipates sales of $340-$350 million (including the contribution from the DODGE buyout), suggesting year-over-year growth of 112.1-118.3%. However, high costs and expenses, as well as a highly leverage balance sheet, might impact the company’s margins in the quarters ahead. Also, weakness in the defense markets might limit the prospects of the Aerospace/Defense segment. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $187.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

