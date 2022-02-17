S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.02.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

