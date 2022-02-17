Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.88.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,220 shares of company stock worth $713,137 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
