Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,220 shares of company stock worth $713,137 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 59,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

