Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aisin stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Aisin has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

