AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AXA stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. AXA has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

Get AXA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXAHY shares. Citigroup started coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.