IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $443.40

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 443.40 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 448.20 ($6.06), with a volume of 213375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($6.20).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.25) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.66) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.07) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 545.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Victoria Cochrane bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,762.50 ($26,742.22). Insiders have purchased 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,897 in the last ninety days.

About IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.