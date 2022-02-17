DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DZS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

DZSI opened at $15.78 on Monday. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $434.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.29.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

