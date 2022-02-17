DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
DZSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DZS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.
DZSI opened at $15.78 on Monday. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $434.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.
About DZS
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DZS (DZSI)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.