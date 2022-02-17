Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.16

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.