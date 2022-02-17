Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 81.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $30,870,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

