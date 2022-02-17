United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $26.41. United Fire Group shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 292 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $736.63 million, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

