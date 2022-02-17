NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.29. NU shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 75,972 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $24,656,000.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

