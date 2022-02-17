Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.97

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

