Reviewing Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vitru and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zhangmen Education has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 689.47%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Vitru.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vitru and Zhangmen Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.37 $10.11 million $0.28 51.54 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.06 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 6.30% 3.86% 2.23% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vitru beats Zhangmen Education on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

