Comparing Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acutus Medical and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -748.44% -107.24% -67.58% NovoCure -4.94% -6.50% -2.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Acutus Medical and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 1 5 0 0 1.83 NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 472.82%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $153.38, suggesting a potential upside of 84.99%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than NovoCure.

Risk and Volatility

Acutus Medical has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acutus Medical and NovoCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million 6.81 -$101.98 million ($4.05) -0.51 NovoCure $494.37 million 17.41 $19.81 million ($0.27) -307.07

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NovoCure beats Acutus Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

