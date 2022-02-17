Guggenheim Downgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.
Shares of IAA stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $64.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,558,000 after purchasing an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of IAA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IAA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after purchasing an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
About IAA
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
